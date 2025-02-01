agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 7,115,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,374,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, Director Diana Mckenzie acquired 12,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $198,100. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.