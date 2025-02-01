AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.46%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

