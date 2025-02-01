AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 48.2% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $25.05.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.