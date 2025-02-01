Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akanda Price Performance

Shares of AKAN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Akanda has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

