AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.13 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
