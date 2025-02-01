AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.13 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

