Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.