Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Alkaline Water Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkaline Water
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.