Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:AENT Free Report ) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.