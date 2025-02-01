Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:AENT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
