Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

