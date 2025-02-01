Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,517 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FNDA stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.