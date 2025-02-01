Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 563.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.