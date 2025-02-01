Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,433 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

