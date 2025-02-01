Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 567.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.