Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

