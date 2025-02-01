Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $22,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,800. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $21,366.39.

On Friday, November 29th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $18,867.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $205.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. M&G PLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 301,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 172.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 91,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

