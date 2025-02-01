Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Alps Alpine had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.
Alps Alpine Stock Performance
Shares of APELY opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.
