Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Alps Alpine had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

