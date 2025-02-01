AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAEU) Extends Deadline for Business Combination

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation listed on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol AEAEU, has announced an extension of the deadline to complete its initial business combination. The company’s latest decision, approved by the Board on January 28, 2025, extends the deadline from February 2, 2025, to March 2, 2025, marking the “Fourth Optional Extension.”

This extension follows a series of previous extensions. On April 16, 2024, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.’s stockholders approved an amendment to the company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The amendment extended the deadline for completing the business combination and redeeming all Class A Shares included in the units sold during the company’s initial public offering on November 2, 2021, from May 2, 2024, to November 2, 2024.

Subsequent extensions included a move from November 2, 2024, to December 2, 2025 (the First Optional Extension), then to January 2, 2025 (the Second Optional Extension), and further to February 2, 2025 (the Third Optional Extension). The company now confirms the most recent extension to March 2, 2025.

This extension provides AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. with additional time to secure and finalize its intended business combination. The announcement serves as formal notice to stockholders regarding the Board’s approval of the Fourth Optional Extension.

At the conclusion of this most recent extension period, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is expected to proceed with the necessary steps to finalize its business combination within the stipulated timeframe.

Please note that all statements contained in this release adhere to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

