Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Altex Industries had a net margin of 1,900.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.
Altex Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.10. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
Altex Industries Company Profile
