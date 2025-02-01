Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Altex Industries had a net margin of 1,900.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

OTCMKTS ALTX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.10. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

