Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

