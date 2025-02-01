Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $233.27 and last traded at $232.54. Approximately 9,982,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,205,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.07.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

