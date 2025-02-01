American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. American International Group has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

