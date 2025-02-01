Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1065708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a market cap of C$197.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

