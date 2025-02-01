Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 21,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,585. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

