Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amesite Price Performance
AMST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 21,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,585. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.27.
Amesite Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amesite
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.