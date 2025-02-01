Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.84.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

