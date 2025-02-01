Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $121.11

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.11.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $718,410. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $118.34 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

