Analyzing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure -5.63% -14.87% 36.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $56.10 billion 1.58 $4.35 billion N/A N/A CompoSecure $419.61 million 3.35 $19.24 million ($0.44) -36.23

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CompoSecure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 2 1 1 0 1.75 CompoSecure 0 1 7 0 2.88

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

