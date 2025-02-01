Analyzing Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Kaya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $175.51 million 6.49 -$78.02 million ($0.15) -53.00 Kaya $200,000.00 3.88 $1.61 million ($0.08) -0.44

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -10.23% -4.41% -3.07% Kaya N/A -9.79% -1,143.19%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Kaya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.