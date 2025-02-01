Analyzing Power REIT (NYSE:PW) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $2.36 million 1.82 -$14.37 million ($7.08) -0.18 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $260.33 million 0.78 $53.78 million $2.28 3.00

Analyst Recommendations

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Power REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.19% 9.70% 0.46%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Power REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.