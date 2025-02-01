Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 20,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 97,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.