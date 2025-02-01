ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,854 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

