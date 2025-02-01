Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $26.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

