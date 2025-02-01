AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. AppFolio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $233.91 on Friday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.80.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total value of $127,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,354.72. This represents a 8.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,832 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

