AppFolio’s (APPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $233.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.80. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,354.72. The trade was a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,606 shares of company stock worth $5,958,832. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 183.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 16.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

