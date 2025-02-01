Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Apple has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

