Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.21. 9,880,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,473,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,220.67. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

