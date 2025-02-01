Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
