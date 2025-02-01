Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.40 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 896 ($11.10). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 896 ($11.10), with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 894.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 921.56. The firm has a market cap of £146.52 million, a PE ratio of 481.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,293,840.62). 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

