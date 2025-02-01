Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARBKL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.78%.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

