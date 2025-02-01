Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Sells $105,021.62 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,660.28. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $318,365.52.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

