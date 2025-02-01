ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.03.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

