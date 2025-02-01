ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.03.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
