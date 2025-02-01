Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,637. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.