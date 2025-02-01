AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,080,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after buying an additional 564,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AZN stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.