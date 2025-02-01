Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,126 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after buying an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,858,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,138 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

