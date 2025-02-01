Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AEE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.