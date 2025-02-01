Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $701,000 Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 222.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 93.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 21.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 135.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $150.44 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $737.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

