Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.