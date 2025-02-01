Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,955.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.24 and its 200 day moving average is $304.84.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

