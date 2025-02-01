Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $601.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

