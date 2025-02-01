Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 147 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $437.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

