Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the December 31st total of 283,600 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Autonomix Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

AMIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Autonomix Medical has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

